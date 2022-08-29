Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 201,095 Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Future FinTech Group worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ FTFT opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

