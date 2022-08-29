Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Cellectis worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 488.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,390,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

