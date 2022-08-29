Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 272,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 710,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 179,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Embraer Trading Down 1.0 %

Embraer Profile

NYSE ERJ opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.