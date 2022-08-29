Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.