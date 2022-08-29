Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.6 %

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

