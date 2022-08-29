Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.3 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

LW stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

