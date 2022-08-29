Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,526 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.27.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

