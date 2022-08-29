Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

