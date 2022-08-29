Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,228,196 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TuSimple by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in TuSimple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,421,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of TSP opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

