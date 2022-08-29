Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 612,494 Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,494 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 357,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 160,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYMD stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

