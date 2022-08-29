Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Trading Down 3.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed stock opened at $221.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.81. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

