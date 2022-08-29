Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

