Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,166 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $93.09 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

