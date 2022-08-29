Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) CAO Sells $50,895.79 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $220,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kamlesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Kamlesh Shah sold 97 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,552.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 0.8 %

MPAA stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 101,684 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

