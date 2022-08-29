Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NBW opened at $11.77 on Monday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
