Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NBW opened at $11.77 on Monday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

