Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
