Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.