Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nevro were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Nevro stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

