NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of NSRCF stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.
