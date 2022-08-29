Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$9.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.03. The firm has a market cap of C$604.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 target price for the company.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

