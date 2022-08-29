Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $4,810.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086255 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

