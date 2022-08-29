Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.