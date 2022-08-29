Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 477 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 92,051 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $45.58 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

