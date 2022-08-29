Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 70 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $190.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.11 and a one year high of $246.33.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
