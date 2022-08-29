Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $119.32 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $153.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09.

