Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $38,000 Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.