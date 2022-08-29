Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $15.75 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

