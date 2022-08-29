Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

