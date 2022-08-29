Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $45,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

