NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 438,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

