Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $179.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.04. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

