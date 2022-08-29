O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

