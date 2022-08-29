Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,086 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Shopify by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $32.42 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.