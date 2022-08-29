Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

