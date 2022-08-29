Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,749 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.40 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

