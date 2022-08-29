Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 6.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $211.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

