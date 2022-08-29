Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 141,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $257.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

