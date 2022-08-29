Oppenheimer Cuts Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Price Target to $11.00

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 404.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
NASDAQ:SERA opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
