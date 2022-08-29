O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $698.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

