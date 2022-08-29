Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dipak Golechha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $560.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.14, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

