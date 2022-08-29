Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 62.8% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $17.49 on Monday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

