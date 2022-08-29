Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 62.8% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $17.49 on Monday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.
About Pan Pacific International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.