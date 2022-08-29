Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Buys $71,037.20 in Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Avi Geller bought 54,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $71,037.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $71,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KTTA stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pasithea Therapeutics by 345.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

Featured Stories

