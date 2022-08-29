Paul André Huet Sells 96,721 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet sold 96,721 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$316,277.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,116,279.90.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Stock Down 2.0 %

RNX opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48. Karora Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

