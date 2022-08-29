PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PC Connection worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

