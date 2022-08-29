Plaza Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.56. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

