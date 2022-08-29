Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.
Read More
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.