PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $55,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

