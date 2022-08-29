PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $69.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $69,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.96 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.