PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $75.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $75,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

