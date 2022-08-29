PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Bunge worth $74,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 29.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 273,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,195.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

