PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,082 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $61,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $176.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

